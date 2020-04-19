Rachel McAdams is opening up about life with her 2-year-old son with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old Canadian actress participated in her home country's Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon and donated $10,000 to support local healthcare workers. During the appearance, McAdams surprisingly made a comment about spending a lot of time with her son -- whom she's been notoriously private about -- while under quarantine.

"I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is 2," she said. "That's pretty much what I do… all the time. He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

McAdams later talked about how they've been getting some fresh air.

"We live out in the country, so there's a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals," she said. "We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day."

Aside from giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, McAdams also revealed that out of all of her memorable roles she would want to reprise, it's her iconic turn as Regina George in 2004's Mean Girls.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" she explained.

Meanwhile, McAdams has been linked to Linden -- a screenwriter whose credits include Dear John and Money Monster -- since August 2016, when they were spotted holding hands. She never publicly confirmed when she gave birth to their son in 2018. But in November of that year, she talked about being a mom in an interview with The Sunday Times U.K.

"It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down," she said. "[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

McAdams shared that she "waited a long time" to become a mom and that she "didn't want to do it before it was the right time."

"I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had," she noted. "Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days. There's something delightful about them."

She also explained why fans shouldn't expect her to share too much about her son anytime soon.

"I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't," she said at the time.

Watch the video below for more:

Rachel McAdams Finally Confirms She's A Mom! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Shares Why Kobe Bryant Gifted Her Rachel McAdams' Dress From ‘The Notebook’

Hilary Duff Recreates Rachel McAdams' Breast Pump Photo Shoot

Rachel McAdams Pumps Breast Milk During High-Fashion Photo Shoot

Related Gallery