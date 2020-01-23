'Mean Girls' Musical Is Coming to the Big Screen

This news is so fetch!

Nearly 16 years after the release of Mean Girls the movie, the Broadway musical adaptation is coming to the big screen. Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, who were behind the original Mean Girls film and musical, are producing the teen flick, with Fey penning the script. The movie will feature music by Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, who are behind the tunes in the stage production.

"I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences," Fey says of the latest Mean Girls production. "I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

Michaels was also thrilled to break the news! "It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film," the Saturday Night Live executive producer says. "I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

In 2018, when the Mean Girls musical first hit Broadway, Fey spoke with ET about possibly doing a sequel to the beloved high school comedy on the big screen, and revealed whether she'd ever consider using the original film cast, which included Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Amy Poehler.

"Their quotes are all too high now. They're all Oscar nominees," Fey quipped.

While we wait for more details on the movie-turned-musical-turned-movie musical, here a behind the scenes look at the 2004 Mean Girls movie!

