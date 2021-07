Lindsay Lohan is going way back! The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Throwback Thursday to share a video of her 8-year-old self modeling in 1994 on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.

The segment took place four years before Lohan got her big break in the Nancy Meyers' film The Parent Trap.

"Throwback Thursday! 🏖 " Lohan captioned the clip, which featured her in a pink swimsuit and matching wrap with a straw hat.

A true pro from the start, the young Lohan is all smiles as she models the swimwear, spinning and walking in front of the camera.

When she removes her wrap, host Regis Philbin jokes, "Hey, Lindsay, wrap it up, would ya, kid?"

Lohan has been all about the throwbacks lately. Last month, she shared an adorable photo of herself in London on the set of The Parent Trap, holding her younger brother, Dakota, in front of Big Ben.

For more Parent Trap fun, watch the cast's 2020 virtual reunion below.

