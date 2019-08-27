Love is in the air for Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban!

The two athletes are blissfully engaged after meeting two years ago. On Monday night, they spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight about Subban’s romantic proposal and unique emerald engagement ring while attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“We’re very, very excited,” the 34-year-old Olympic skier gushed to ET.

The 30-year-old hockey player opened up about his decision to go with an emerald engagement ring, revealing that the daring bling has a special meaning for the couple.

“I’m not a big diamond jewelry kind of guy, so it took me a while. I had to wait for it to get shipped over from Colombia, so it’s a true emerald,” Subban revealed. “My birthstone is an emerald, her favorite color is green, so I figured that it was only fitting to at least start the conversation there. I think she wants to keep that. It’s something that she likes, but…”

“I’m not gonna change it. It’s perfect!” Vonn assured him.

FilmMagic

Vonn said she had “absolutely” no idea that her man was popping the question.

“I had no idea,” she insisted. “He kind of tricked me and said maybe we’ll date for another 10 years. I’m like, ‘What?’ So I had no idea.”

As for Subban, this moment has been a long time coming.

“I knew a long time ago that I was going to get engaged to Lindsey and obviously eventually get married but nothing comes before its time and with our schedule, it’s tough, to be honest. As soon as we got engaged, she had to leave 24 hours later,” he admitted. “So, it’s tough with our schedule too, but we made it work and I wanted to make sure I got it done before training camp in the season, so we could just transition and just have fun.”

So far, the couple hasn’t made any official wedding plans, but Subban notes, “That’s the fun part.”

LightRocket

“We’re just enjoying the engagement and enjoying our time together,” Vonn noted. “We’re not stressed. We’re just in love, and that’s the most important thing.”

So how did Subban know that Vonn was “the one”? He said the moment came early on in their courtship when he saw her interacting with her sister.

“It reminded me of how my sisters interact, so that was intriguing for me,” he said. “And then the first four months that we had met, we didn’t see each other, all we could do was talk, so we were talking and talking and talking, probably one of the best things that could have happened for our relationship.”

For more VMAs fun, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsey Vonn Engaged to Hockey Player P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn to Retire After 2018-2019 Season

Lindsey Vonn Isn't Looking to Follow Justin Bieber With a 'Surprise Engagement' to P.K. Subban (Exclusive)

Related Gallery