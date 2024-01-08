It's officially over for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. On Monday, the 56-year-old actress filed for divorce from her 44-year-old husband, two year after they announced their breakup, court docs obtained by ET show.

Bonet and Momoa were first linked in 2005, though they didn't tie the knot until 2017. While the pair announced their split in January 2022, in Bonet's filing she lists their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020, which was her and Momoa's three-year wedding anniversary.

Bonet, who cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, asks that neither she nor her ex receive spousal support, and that their separate property assets and debt go to their respective parties, according to the docs.

She also requests joint legal and physical custody of their kids, Lola Iolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, per the docs.

ET has reached out to Momoa for comment. TMZ was first to report news of Bonet's divorce filing.

In their January 2022 joint statement, Bonet and Momoa wrote, in part, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children."

Since then, the pair has appeared to remain amicable. In March 2022, Momoa told ET that he and Bonet were "still family," and then, nine months later, he delivered a Christmas tree to her home.

RELATED CONTENT: