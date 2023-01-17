Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Arrest, Family Signed DNR: Report
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Kanye West's Alleged 'Wife' Bianca Censori: Everything to Know A…
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried at Graceland, Elvis Estate to St…
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…
Lisa Marie Presley Seemed to Struggle at Golden Globes Ahead of …
T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Slams His 'Lack of Discretion' Amid …
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving Tax Fr…
'The Jason Lee Show': Cardi B on Offset Changing for His Family …
Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Fraud Convictions Made Them Closer
Lisa Marie Presley Crashes Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Intervi…
Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead at 60
Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend
Angela Bassett's Full Critics Choice Awards Backstage Interview
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
James Marsden on ‘Comforting’ Christina Applegate at First Award…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
More details about Lisa Marie Presley's death are being revealed. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest for the second time that day, TMZ reports. Lisa Marie was 54.
According to the outlet, Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead when she was admitted to the hospital, leading doctors to put her in a medically induced coma and on life support. Given her condition, Lisa Marie's family signed a do not resuscitate order, meaning she died when she suffered her second cardiac arrest, per the outlet.
ET has reached out to the Presley family for comment.
Following Lisa Marie's death, the family's spokesperson told ET, "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."
Afterward, ET learned that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father and other family members at Graceland. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, told ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.
Later, Lisa Marie's rep confirmed to ET that Graceland will go to her daughters: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie has been scheduled on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.
RELATED CONTENT:
Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial to Take Place at Graceland
Austin Butler Attends Awards Show After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Related Gallery