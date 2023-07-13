Lisa Marie Presley had opioids and other medications in her system at the time of her death.

Months after the shocking, unexpected death of Elvis Presley's only child, fans are getting more concrete answers about the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. On Thursday, the results of her toxicology report at the time of her death were released, revealing she had therapeutic levels of Oxycodone her blood.

Additionally, a second opioid, known as Buprenorphine, was present in her system. This opioid can be prescribed for pain relief, as well as for use to treat opioid addiction. Additionally, the tox screening also found traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication.

The toxicology reports were released shortly after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office released Lisa Marie's cause of death, revealing she died from sequelae of small bowel obstruction. The autopsy stated that the opioids in her system did not contribute to her death.

According to the autopsy, "The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery."

In January, just days after making what would be her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her California home. She died at 54 years old. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at 27 years old.

Following Lisa Marie's death, a TMZ report citing family sources alleged she began taking weight-loss medication and underwent plastic surgery two months before the Golden Globes, purportedly losing upward of 50 pounds before the Hollywood event. The report also alleged she had been taking opioids.

As the toxicology report offers some closure around her unexpected death, looming legal matters involving her estate have also recently been settled. In mid-May, ET confirmed that Priscilla, Riley, and the father of Lisa Marie's two minor children, Michael Lockwood, had all come to an agreement regarding her estate.

"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. "They are very excited for the future."

Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, confirmed, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and lawyers have until June 14 to file the terms. However, they also plan to file a motion to seal those terms, which the judge is expected to rule on in August.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priscilla Presley Says Family Is 'Stronger' After Settling Estate

Lisa Marie Presley's Estate: Priscilla and Riley Come to an Agreement

Riley Keough Shares Mother's Day Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Michael Lockwood Named Guardian of His and Lisa Marie Presley's Twins

Sarah Ferguson Shares Touching Story About Late Friend Lisa Marie Presley's Personality (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery