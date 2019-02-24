Drama on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has spilled over onto social media.

On a recent episode of the hit Bravo reality TV series' ninth season, Lisa Rinna explained to her fellow housewives how she and Harry Hamlin’s marriage came to be. She implied that Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, who was married to Hamlin at the time, left her husband of 11 months for singer Michael Bolton after meeting him at a concert. Soon after, Hamlin and Rinna got together and have been married ever since -- now totaling 22 years.

Upset with Rinna’s depiction of events, Sheridan took to Twitter to slam what she called “fake news.”

“Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada… Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding… Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna,” she tweeted on Friday.

Hamlin quickly fired back, backing Rinna’s claim about his ex-wife getting together with the singer while they were still married.

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” he wrote.

Rinna soon piled on by retweeting her husband and adding that Sheridan “is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Getting the last word — at least for now — Sheridan responded to both by, once again, calling the whole account “fake news” and claiming that “the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us.”

Meanwhile, the reason Rinna recalled the story on the show was because new housewife Denise Richards was talking about getting married to boyfriend Aaron Phypers once his divorce from Sheridan was finalized. (The show was taped prior to the September 2018 wedding, which will be depicted on the current season of Beverly Hills.)

It’s a small, small world in Beverly Hills.

