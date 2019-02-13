Lisa Vanderpump is putting the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in the hot seat!

On Tuesday, ET's Brice Sander caught up with the cast at their premiere party at Gracias Madre in Los Angeles, and the 58-year-old Vanderpump Rules star had one question for her fellow castmates: "Why?"

Vanderpump's question follows a tense season nine, where she's seen sparring with her fellow housewives. The infighting got so dramatic that Vanderpump's attendance at the event was uncertain to many, though she always planned on showing up.

"I've never missed one before and I'm not gonna miss one now," she said, before asking the ambiguous question that hints at some serious drama on the horizon.

"Well, I guess that's a good question," Lisa Rinna said in reference to Vanderpump's inquiry. "You'd have to ask her that question. Why did she stop showing up? And why did she stop showing up?"

First-time housewife Denise Richards hinted at similar drama, saying, "I have no idea. Why not come back and hang out with us?"

Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, said that she "had to tell the truth."

Dorit Kemsley called the question "almost comical," while Erika Jayne simply said, "Why not?"

"You're going to have to watch the show," Kyle Richards teased. "I mean, all I know is I spoke my truth and that's all I'm gonna say and you have to watch the show and find out... Every single person in this cast could say, 'Why?'"

Vanderpump's question comes after tweets from Rinna, who said she expected "every motherf**king RHOBH to be there," despite any onscreen drama. A fan asked Rinna why Vanderpump would show up if she doesn't have a relationship with the rest of the cast. "It's her job," Rinna replied.

Despite showing up to the premiere party, Vanderpump doesn't plan on tuning into the show each week, largely due to her recent personal struggles that include her brother's suicide.

"I haven't seen the episode, I chose not to watch," she said of the premiere. "Personally, it was a very difficult time in my life, especially around the beginning of filming. So I've chosen not to go back to that space and not watch it."

