Lisa Rinna's daughter is grateful for her fans' support.

ET caught up with Rinna and her 18-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, at Beautycon over the weekend, and the mother-daughter duo expressed pride in Hamlin for opening up about her past struggle with anorexia.

"I think everything's bittersweet," Hamlin said of going public last year. "It was hard at the beginning, but I'm so happy and so grateful that I did it and I would never take it back."

"Honestly, I'm just proud of myself and I'm proud to say that," Hamlin added.

"I'm proud of her," Rinna -- who also has a 21-year-old daughter, Delilah, with husband Harry Hamlin -- agreed. "I'm super proud."

"Every parent knows [that] you're only as happy as your least happy child, if I may say," the 56-year-old reality star continued. "So it's tough, you know? But it's been great. Amelia's been great. and I think we've helped a lot of people. She's helped a lot of people. So I'm just proud."

In March 2018, Hamlin took to Instagram to reveal her past struggle with anorexia in a lengthy post, writing that "there was no doubt that I was not OK" in 2017.

"I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us," the then-16-year-old model wrote at the time. "Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself."

"... I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that," she added. "... I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life... but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help."

