Lisa Rinna Is 'Super Proud' of Daughter Amelia for Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder (Exclusive)

By Paige Gawley‍
Lisa Rinna's daughter is grateful for her fans' support.

ET caught up with Rinna and her 18-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, at Beautycon over the weekend, and the mother-daughter duo expressed pride in Hamlin for opening up about her past struggle with anorexia.

"I think everything's bittersweet," Hamlin said of going public last year. "It was hard at the beginning, but I'm so happy and so grateful that I did it and I would never take it back."

"Honestly, I'm just proud of myself and I'm proud to say that," Hamlin added.

"I'm proud of her," Rinna -- who also has a 21-year-old daughter, Delilah, with husband Harry Hamlin -- agreed. "I'm super proud."

"Every parent knows [that] you're only as happy as your least happy child, if I may say," the 56-year-old reality star continued. "So it's tough, you know? But it's been great. Amelia's been great. and I think we've helped a lot of people. She's helped a lot of people. So I'm just proud."

In March 2018, Hamlin took to Instagram to reveal her past struggle with anorexia in a lengthy post, writing that "there was no doubt that I was not OK" in 2017.

"I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us," the then-16-year-old model wrote at the time. "Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself."

"... I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that," she added. "... I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life...  but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help."

I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.

