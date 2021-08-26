Lisa Rinna Wishes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Was Dating Harry Styles Instead of Scott Disick
Lisa Rinna is still struggling with her 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin, dating 38-year-old Scott Disick. The 58-year-old Bravo star hasn't been shy about expressing her opinion on her youngest daughter's dating habits.
On Wednesday night's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna invited Amelia and her older daughter, Delilah Hamlin, 23, over to the house to see some of her vintage designer clothes. When she pulled out her mother's wedding dress, Delilah declared she wanted the gown with her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, standing nearby.
"We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah. I mean, she's really growing into herself," Rinna says of her older daughter's boyfriend in an aside interview. "[My husband] Harry [Hamlin]'s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."
Rinna was not as complimentary about Amelia's romance.
"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point," she said. "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"
The reality star hasn't held back on her opinions about the father of three, but earlier this month she did play devil's advocate during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked again about the romance.
"Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now," Rinna said at the time. "And I'm very thrilled that she is happy."
