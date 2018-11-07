Jason Mraz has a brand new song -- and it'll put you in the holiday spirit!

The Know. singer debuts the sweet holiday tune, "The Givingest Time of Year," as part of a new Christmas special for Amazon Prime Video's top animated kids program, the Jacob Tremblay-voiced Pete the Cat, ET can exclusively reveal. The special is titled Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas.

Mraz's song will be featured on an upcoming soundtrack tied to the holiday special, which will stream everywhere Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Get an exclusive listen to Mraz's "The Givingest Time of Year" below.

Based on the best-selling books of the same name, Pete the Cat stars Tremblay as the titular character, as well as Elvis Costello and Diana Krall as Pete's parents. Costello and Krall also sing on the series.

Watch the exclusive trailer for the adorable Pete the Cat holiday special below.

Pete the Cat is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

