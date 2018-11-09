Kelly Clarkson is lending her incredible voice to another gorgeous song.

The singer released her powerful rendition of "Never Enough," the beautiful operatic solo from The Greatest Showman on Friday, accompanied by a lyric video.

“I am so honored to be a part of ‘The Greatest Showman – Reimagined,” Clarkson said in a statement. "‘Never Enough’ is a beautiful song and I hope y’all dig my version.”

Listen to her stunning cover below.

The 36-year-old's cover is the latest track from the all-star lineup featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a new album of redone songs from the film’s original soundtrack.

The soundtrack also features both Panic! At the Disco and Pentatonix with their own versions of “The Greatest Show,” Zendaya performing an acoustic version of "Rewrite the Stars," and Kesha and Missy Elliot joining Keala Settle for "This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix).

Pink also covered a song for the album, "A Million Dreams," along with her 7-year-old daughter, who sweetly sang "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" with her mom.

ET spoke with The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman in October, where he admitted he teared up hearing the mother-daughter duo!

“Well, they were amazing,” he said. “I got to see them backstage at the show when they were down in Australia and, you know, they were really touched by the movie and it meant a lot to them and the fact that they reached out and asked to do this [and] Willow actually sang, it meant the world to me. I teared up when I saw that video for the first time.”

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album is out November 16. Check out Pink and her daughter in the studio in the video below!

