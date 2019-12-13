Spring is getting heated, thanks to the March debut of Little Fires Everywhere.

Hulu announced on Friday that the limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington will start streaming Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The date was revealed in a brief teaser featuring the first official look at both stars as two mothers caught up in the suburban drama.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere tells the intertwined stories of two families -- the picturesque Richardson family and an enigmatic single mother and daughter -- whose lives are upended when their best-kept secrets are slowly exposed.

In addition to Witherspoon, who plays the type-A Elena Richardson, and Washington as the free-spirited Mia Warren, the cast includes Joshua Jackson as Elena’s husband, Bill, along with Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis and Megan Stott rounding out the Richardson family as Lexie, Trip, Moody and Izzy, respectively. Additionally, Rosemarie DeWitt plays Elena’s friend, Linda McCullough, Lexi Underwood is Mia’s daughter, Pearl, and Huang Lu plays Bebe.

The teaser footage comes after both Witherspoon and Washington shared images of themselves in character on set. "Yup. The 🔥 just got LIT at @LittleFiresHulu 🤣 Meet Elena Richardson and Mia Warren. #LittleFiresEverywhere @reesewitherspoon 🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️," Washington captioned the shot.

The series was first announced in 2018 after Hulu won a contentious bidding war among other platforms. “At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work,” Witherspoon said in a statement at the time.

“Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life.”

“As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu,” Washington added. “As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters.”

Little Fires Everywhere is Witherspoon’s latest TV drama and her first on Hulu, following two seasons of Big Little Lies on HBO and The Morning Show, which is now streaming on Apple TV+. Both shows recently picked up nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Meanwhile, the Hulu series marks Washington’s first starring TV role since Scandal ended in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

First Look at Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Limited Series Is Coming to Hulu

'The Morning Show' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Have a Candid Convo About Divorce

Related Gallery