Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Welcomes Twins With Fiancé Andre Gray: 'Our Cubbies Are Here'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Jokes She's Already a Bridezilla Following En…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Emotionally Recalls Her Pregnan…
Joe Jonas Brings Back His 'Camp Rock' Flat-Ironed 'Do
Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey Are in 'A Little Daytime Drama' on Ha…
Awkwafina Talks ‘Nora From Queens’ and Says ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ …
‘Shang-Chi:’ Inside the Premiere of Marvel’s First Asian Superhe…
Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album, Miley Cyrus …
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Cue the lullabies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is now a mom! The 29-year-old Little Mix singer welcomed twins with fiancé Andre Gray on Aug. 16, she announced on Instagram.
Pinnock shared the news on Monday morning with a simple black-and-white photo of the twins' feet. Although the new mom and dad don't show their faces in the photo, each one has a hand cradling a pair of newborn feet.
"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here," she captioned the post.
Pinnock's group members chimed in with lots of love and good wishes.
"Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️," Perrie Edwards wrote, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
"Superwoman! Proud of you and love you xxx," Jade Thirlwall commented.
The singer announced her pregnancy in May along with beautiful maternity photos on Instagram. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," she wrote. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"
Later that month, Pinnock and Gray celebrated their five-year anniversary. "5 years," the singer captioned a video on Instagram. "2 fur Babies, engaged and creating life 🥺❤️... we are SO SO BLESSED @andregray_ 🖤"
Pinnock, who shared her engagement news in May 2020, celebrated her body throughout her pregnancy. In an emotional post in June, she wrote: "Time to give my body some credit 💫... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks. Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix 😩 but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing ❤️🥺😍"
In July, the couple celebrated their baby-to-be in a breathtaking baby shower which Pinnock called "the most amazing day."
RELATED CONTENT:
Perrie Edwards Is Expecting First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Reads Emotional Letter About Facing Racism