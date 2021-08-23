Cue the lullabies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is now a mom! The 29-year-old Little Mix singer welcomed twins with fiancé Andre Gray on Aug. 16, she announced on Instagram.

Pinnock shared the news on Monday morning with a simple black-and-white photo of the twins' feet. Although the new mom and dad don't show their faces in the photo, each one has a hand cradling a pair of newborn feet.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here," she captioned the post.

Pinnock's group members chimed in with lots of love and good wishes.

"Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️," Perrie Edwards wrote, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Superwoman! Proud of you and love you xxx," Jade Thirlwall commented.

The singer announced her pregnancy in May along with beautiful maternity photos on Instagram. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," she wrote. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Later that month, Pinnock and Gray celebrated their five-year anniversary. "5 years," the singer captioned a video on Instagram. "2 fur Babies, engaged and creating life 🥺❤️... we are SO SO BLESSED @andregray_ 🖤"

Pinnock, who shared her engagement news in May 2020, celebrated her body throughout her pregnancy. In an emotional post in June, she wrote: "Time to give my body some credit 💫... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks. Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix 😩 but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing ❤️🥺😍"

In July, the couple celebrated their baby-to-be in a breathtaking baby shower which Pinnock called "the most amazing day."

RELATED CONTENT:

Perrie Edwards Is Expecting First Child With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Reads Emotional Letter About Facing Racism

Related Gallery