Amy Roloff weighs the pros and cons of a pumpkin season spent away from the farm this week in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Little People, Big World episode.

The reality star speaks with her husband, Chris Marek, about needing to make a decision regarding their involvement in this year's farm tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

"We kind of need to talk to him about pumpkin season, whether we're going to be a part of it," Chris tells Amy during a walk in a park.

Amy responds that she needs more time to think about it before telling Matt if they can help him this year. "Before I commit to that, I've got to get my head around it," she says. "Obviously the north side part of it is up for sale, so I have to get more info as to what... this year looks like."

Matt made headlines earlier this year when he put the north section of the pumpkin farm up for sale, sparking a rift with the ex-couple's son, Zach, and ongoing drama within the whole family that continues to play out during the show.

In this week's clip, Amy says she needs to know more details about how the potential sale may affect the tours that the farm hosts every fall season. "It's been quite some time since I moved off the farm," she says. "I feel disconnected."

Chris only just recently got involved with the farm last year, when he gave his first wagon tour, and chuckles at the memory of the family's dramatic feedback for him. "He might have had a little rough start," Amy laughs, "but he did fantastic the rest of the time."

But despite the new happy memories, Amy still isn't sure she's ready to return. When Chris tells her he'd be happy to help Matt if he needs support, she responds, "I'm not sure. Pumpkin season has lost its lure for me now."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

