It’s date night on Little People Big World! In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode, shared exclusively with ET, Tori and Zach Roloff take their children on respective one-on-one outings ahead of their new baby’s arrival. Tori and Jackson have an artsy date during painting while Zach and Lilah enjoy a day at the petting zoo.

“Jackson and I are gonna spend some one-on-one time together,” Tori says in the beginning of the clip. “Do some painting.”

When Tori asks her and Zach’s 5-year-old son what he calls their time together, he replies, “A date.” During their outing, Jackson points out a cool spider-web that he’s going to paint before suggesting the plan for their painting date.

“Hey mama, how about you do one for Lilah and I do one for myself,” he suggests.

In a confessional with Zach, Tori explains why it’s important for them to have individual time with their children. “The date, it’s just more to, like, have intentional time with each of them,” she says. “I love spending time with just me and J. He’s just such a fun kid.”

As for why she and Jackson chose painting instead of the petting zoo, Tori explains, “’I'm pretty pregnant, so even though going to the animal farm seemed like fun, right now, painting I think, that’s my jam. It’s something different and he liked it.”

Back at the painting session, Tori tries to make progress with her not-so-pink pig while Jackson offers some constructive criticism. During their joint confessional, Jackson mentions his mom’s “not so cool pig" that she painted during their time together. Tori asks Jackson if he believes his little sister is going to have a good time or “get scared” during her day at the zoo.

Over at the petting zoo, Zach uses his time with 2-year-old Lilah to encourage her to step out of her comfort zone, starting by giving a sheep a treat. When Zach encourages his daughter to put her hand out so that the animal can eat the treat from her hand, she suggests he does it instead.

“Lilah’s definitely our shy one,” Zach says during confessional. “She’s shy, has more uncertainty to different places. I expected her to be a little nervous with the animals and there’s a new setting.”

Zach shares that he likes having one-on-one time with Lilah, so he can encourage her to do things without her big brother.

“She doesn’t have her big brother kinda leading the way,” he says. “I think it’s important that Lilah experiences things on her own, too, not just with Jackson, so she can kinda do things her own way -- take things in for herself.”

Lilah began to warm up, saying “Hi” to an alpaca and meeting a hen. For Zach, Lilah’s quiet demeanor is a win for the day.

“She’s not screaming, so it’s all good for me,” Zach says.

Off camera, the couple who welcomed their son, Josiah, in April, have been focusing on life as a Roloff party of five -- despite some family drama.

"Jackson starts kindergarten next year full-time. Lilah, she's getting potty trained and she's talking more and becoming a girl with her own personality. And then now we have Josiah here," Zach told ET about his family's latest chapter. "So, Tori and me are just focused on our kids and, yeah, what we want to do for the next decade of our life.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

