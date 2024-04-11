Zach and Tori Roloff's plans are not sitting well with Matt Roloff.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Matt expresses his frustrations with his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, about their son and his wife's absence from the upcoming Dwarf Athletic Association of America fundraising event they are hosting.

"Have you heard back from Zach and Tori?" Matt asks Amy.

"I hear they had other plans for this weekend, so you know...," Amy says.

Matt doesn't believe that Zach and Tori's plans were made prior to the fundraising event, noting that "they planned to make other plans. I think they made sure they had a good alibi."

Amy remains neutral to the situation, admitting that she doesn't know their exact plans but does know that Zach, Tori and their three children, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, won't make it to the event.

Matt is clearly frustrated by their decision.

"Whatever it is, I just think they should have been here to support you, to support their organization," he tells Amy. "It's funny to see little Jackson and Lilah kicking the soccer ball around, and then to go to the convention last year and then not have them support you and this fundraiser."

He adds, "It's disappointing to me to see them not support your thing."

"I'm not stuck on that," Amy says.

In a side interview, Matt elaborates on his thoughts about his oldest son and his family not attending the event, which is being held on the former family property, which Matt has complete ownership over now.

"I'm disappointed," Matt says. "I thought that Zach would maybe come down with Jackson, so it's disappointing. I don't get upset about that kind of stuff. I think Zach and Tori are going to be away. I think everybody gets to set their own priorities in life. I'm sadder for Amy than I am for me. I'm kinda used to keeping the space and the distance. I think Amy, this was something she conceived. I think it's for the benefit of Zach and Jackson and Lilah and Josiah. So for them to have a different priority that's their choice, you can't cry over that. So everybody has to make their own choices with their own priorities."

Back on the farm, Amy admits that she will miss Zach and his family at the event, but reminds Matt how much work they do for the organization on their own time.

"He does a lot for DAAA," Amy reiterates to Matt. "But anyway, it would have been great if they were able to come. They're not, so we move on."

This season, the fundraising event has been a point of contention for Amy and Matt as they are working together with their respective partners, Chris Malek, and Matt's fiancée, Caryn Chandler, to host the event to raise money.

As for Zach, his relationship with his father has been strained since they could not come to terms on the Roloff Farms property, which Zach initially wanted to live on with his family. Since then, the couple moved to Washington and have had little contact with Matt, and have not returned to the farm. This season, Zach also opted against sending his father well-wishes after the news of his engagement to Caryn.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: