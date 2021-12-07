'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' Brings Retro Wigs, Surprise Guests and F-Bombs to Delight of Fans
Jennifer Aniston Teases Surprise Guests in 'Facts of Life' Live
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Vanessa Williams Reflects on Beauty Pageant Past and New Show ‘Q…
Michelle Young Teases 'Unexpected' Bachelorette Finale and 'Men …
Nick Cannon Breaks His Silence About Having Four Kids With Three…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Wo…
Rebel Wilson Says Life 'Changed Dramatically' After Losing Nearl…
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
Nick Cannon Reacts to Ex Kim Kardashian's Rumored Romance With P…
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Pressure to Nail 'DWTS' Tribut…
Watch ‘The Tiger Rising’ Official Trailer (Exclusive)
‘Sex and the City’ Fans Speculate Why Kim Cattrall Won’t Be Join…
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson's New Child (S…
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Recalls His Past as a Clown Ahead of C…
Keith Urban Says Wife Nicole Kidman’s Support During Vegas Resid…
Fans love live TV because anything can happen! The unexpected moments started early on Tuesday during the new Live In Front of a Studio Audience when 99-year-old Norman Lear dropped an f-bomb in the first few moments of the show.
While chatting with host Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the live productions of The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, Lear was asked for any advice he's picked up over his time on the planet.
"Two little words that we don't think enough about: 'Over' and 'Next.' When something is over, it is -- and you used the word, so I will -- it is f**king over!" Lear said, as the network managed to quickly drop the swear word from broadcast.
"Well, I said that off camera," Kimmel said with a laugh. "But I will say that never before in the history of American television has a 99-year-old person used the f-word. So congratulations! Another feather in your cap!"
It was a wonderfully unintentional way to show just how unpredictable a live event can truly be, adding to the excitement of the night, and kicking the show off with a moment fans loved.
After that fantastic intro, fans were treated to a staging of The Facts of Life -- specifically the season 3 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel."
Fans were excited to see Jennifer Aniston playing Blair, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, Gabrielle Union and Tootie, Allison Tolman and Nataie and the incomparable Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.
However, the big surprise came with the appearance of some previously unannounced guest stars, including Will Arnett playing Dink Lockwood, and Jason Bateman as Tim Holifield, as well as Jon Stewart (rocking a ridiculously over-the-top orthodontia mouth brace) as Carl Price.
While the star power, and their comedic timing, were a delight, it was their over-the-top wigs that really set the internet on fire.
The special also included surprise cameos from original Facts of Life stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn.
Before the episode, Whelchel -- who starred as Blair on the original series -- performed The Facts of Life theme song, and fans had nothing but love for seeing the trio once again.
The second celebrated sitcom to get recreated was Diff'rent Strokes, with original star Todd Bridges introducing the production of the season 1 episode "Willis’ Privacy."
Bridges used his intro to pay tribute to his late cast members, including Conrad Bain, Gary Coleman, Dana Plato and Charlotte Rae.
One of the highlights of the production was the perfectly over-the-top Kevin Hart playing Arnold -- the character originally played by Coleman. His uncontainable energy and childlike charisma proved to be flawless, and mirrored the straight-laced performance of Damon Wayans as Willis.
With John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond and Dowd, doing double duty, as Mrs. Garrett, fans had nothing but love for the casting choices. Adding the surprise appearance of Snoop Dogg as Willis' friend Vernon really sent fans over the edge, and left the live studio audience roaring.
As the episode came to an end, the entire cast gathered together on stage as Kimmel shared his thanks, and he ended the night with one more tribute to the legend himself, Norman Lear.
"This is a live show and we were worried that, like, Snoop would curse on the air. And sure enough Norman dropped an f-bomb right at the top of the show," Kimmel quipped, before wishing Lear "another 99 years."
RELATED CONTENT:
Norman Lear Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globes
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Icons Norman Lear, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on Aging and Opting Out of Retirement
Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union to Star in 'Facts of Life' Live
'Facts of Life' Cast Reunites for Lifetime's 'You Light Up My Christmas' Movie -- See First Pic