Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!"

The singer has been publicly dating Wright since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in 2022 before making their official debut as a couple on the red carpet at a screening for her Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. And, while Lizzo has previously spoken out about finding monogamy "claustrophobic," it's clear that their love is one for the ages.

Keep reading for a full timeline of the couple's relationship.

First Meeting and Friendship

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo explained that she and Wright knew one another long before becoming a couple, having met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland. Despite the two having "sexual tension," they went their separate ways when the show's run was over.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV

"I had a lot of s**t to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," the singer explained. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

Social Media Teases and Going Public

Lizzo and Wright first began sparking rumors of a romance when the two were photographed together throughout 2021. After being spotted at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Valentine's Day in 2022, Lizzo gave fans a more concrete idea that she was in a relationship with an Instagram post.

On March 7, the singer shared a video of her laughing and kissing a man who was sitting out of the frame, captioning the post, "Happyyyyyyyyyyyy."

A month later, Lizzo confirmed the two were dating during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live without sharing Wright's name.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she was dating the man she was seen holding hands with in February, Lizzo let out a loud laugh before admitting, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

"Is that hard?" Cohen followed up. "...There's going to be a disparity. You're Lizzo, huge superstar, and that person is whoever that person is. Is that hard in the relationship?"

Lizzo replied, "If you have the right person then no. ...Not at all, it's not even a factor."

She added, "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

GIO / BACKGRID

As for whether "that person" was at Saturday Night Live this weekend when Lizzo both hosted and was the musical guest, she quipped to Cohen, "Damn, you're really good at this sh**. You get the scoop, don't you?"

She then confirmed that "yeah," he was at SNL with her.

"I'm so happy for you," Cohen gushed. "That's the thing about you ...I just feel like you have so many people rooting for you."

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the FYC event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"Ima boss ass b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch💅🏾 #FYC," Lizzo captioned the slideshow which featured photos of the singer glammed up for the event, posing in her head-to-toe hot pink outfit and alongside some of the night's attendees, including The Real alum, Loni Love.

In addition to several shots alongside Wright, the pretty in pink songstress shared a photo of her pink gloved hand over Wright's, flashing a glittering piece of bling on her ring finger.

Lizzo and Her Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Their Red Carpet Debut! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Love Declarations and Wedding Talks

On Sept. 8, Lizzo revealed in an Audacy Check In interview that she and Wright were "in love."

"I am in love. He has his own name for me. He calls me Melly," Lizzo, whose birth name is Melissa, shared. "It is so cute... he's creative."

A month later, the singer opened up further about their romance in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her.

"I've known him for over six years. We're just in love. And that's it," she told the outlet.

But, much like other areas in her life, Lizzo doesn't believe her relationship needs to follow the traditional rules of romance. In July, the singer revealed that she found monogamy "claustrophobic."

"I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever," Lizzo said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. "Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff -- there's still rules."

"I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here f**king and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is either," she added. "It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.... It's like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me."

TPG / BACKGRID

The singer expanded on her views in conversation with Vanity Fair, likening the concept of monogamy to religion and saying that "people fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day."

"I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she clarifies, adding that marriage isn't a priority for her either. "If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."

"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me," she says. "How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."

In December, she reiterated that the couple is "very much locked in."

"When the time was right, we came together, and we just recently were like, 'Oh, we're together. This is official,'" she said, adding that they've even had "the talk." "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."

When asked whether they're heading down the aisle, Lizzo coyly responded that "there's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Recalls Meeting Her Boyfriend When She Felt 'Unlovable'

Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Marriage Plans

Lizzo Confirms She's 'in Love' With Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo and Her Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo Has the BEST Response to Aries Spears' Fatphobic Comments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery