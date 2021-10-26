This year's Halloween dream team is a bit unexpected. Lizzo enlisted American Horror Story staple Sarah Paulson for two funny TikTok videos.

In the first clip, the two ladies scream, "Help, the killer is escaping!" an audio clip from the 46-year-old actress' time on American Horror Story: Asylum.

"This one?" Lizzo, 33, asked in the caption.

She then posted a second clip of the pair mouthing the exact same scene with much less urgency.

"Or this one?" she captioned the second clip.

The trend of people using the sound as they do or see random things has gone viral on TikTok.

It seems the unexpected pals really hit it off. When Lizzo posted the clip to Twitter, she quickly discovered Paulson was also on the social media platform.

"Miss u already," Lizzo captioned the clip with a sad face.

"Don't make me cry," Paulson replied with multiple sad faces.

Don’t make me cry. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) October 26, 2021

It's unclear why the two were hanging out, but we hope to see more TikToks from this iconic duo soon!

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Duets Selena Gomez in Epic Dancing TikTok Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lizzo Slams Critics of the Sheer Dress She Wore to Cardi B's Party

Lizzo Duets Selena Gomez in Epic Dancing TikTok Video

Lizzo Is Ready to Co-Star in 'The Bodyguard' Remake With Chris Evans

Related Gallery