Lizzo Is Ready to Co-Star in 'The Bodyguard' Remake With Chris Evans

Lizzo is throwing her and Chris Evans' names in the hat to star opposite each other in the just-announced remake of The Bodyguard, and we're so here for it!

The "Rumors" singer took to TikTok on Wednesday, shortly after the movie news was announced, where she shared a fan tweet about her and the Captain America star taking on the leading roles of R&B singer Rachel Marron and her bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner so famously played in 1992.

"What y’all think? 😏," Lizzo captioned the cheeky post.

While very little is known about the remake of the iconic film, ET reported Wednesday that Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López has been hired to pen a reimagining of the film for Warner Bros. Pictures.

No official cast has been announced for the remake, but given the pair's flirty friendship on social media, we could totally see these two having some serious on-screen chemistry.

Their adorable exchanges first started in April when the GRAMMY winner shared a funny TikTok, writing, "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."

In the clip, Lizzo showed the DM she sent to the 40-year-old Marvel actor, which features a gust of wind, a female basketball player, and a basketball emoji. Fans have interpreted this as Lizzo declaring she's shooting her shot with the Hollywood heartthrob.

To make matters even better, Evans responded to the DM and subsequent TikTok, with Lizzo sharing his hilarious response in a second video.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face palm emoji, referencing the time he accidentally leaked a nude photo of his manhood on his Instagram Story this past September.

Since then, Lizzo has given fans an update on their friendship, sharing more DMs between her and the actor shortly after her drunk message to Evans and their back-and-forth about the singer jokingly being pregnant with Evans' child, "Lil 'Merica."

Lizzo shared that she had "secured the child support bag," after posting what appeared to be an Instagram exchange between the pair, where Evans shared his excitement for their baby-to-be.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol."

"Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol," he added.

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸," Lizzo excitedly captioned the TikTok video.

