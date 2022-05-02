Lizzo Plays the Flute, Takes Gilded Glam to a New Level on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
First Coachella, and now the Met Gala -- Lizzo is taking this year's hottest events by storm! The 34-year-old singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday as only she can, in an over-the-top glam look we can't get enough of.
This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with a concept paying homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.
Dressed in a regal black Thom Browne dress complete with a gold cape jacket, the "About Damn Time" singer kept true to this year's controversial theme of "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." She also treated onlookers to a performance with her flute.
Monday's gala is the singer's second time walking the Met red carpet; she made her debut in 2019 as a guest of Marc Jacobs. The designer created a one-of-a-kind look for the singer for that year's "Camp" theme, an empire-waist gown with a thigh-high slit and a grand feathered cape in different shades of pink, for that much-needed drama.
The "Cuz I Love You" singer topped off her look with a sculpted pink wig adorned with crystals for some added bit of flair.
Lizzo recently surprised fans by joining Harry Styles onstage during Weekend 2 at Coachella in Indio, California. The duo strutted around in some feathery bright outfits and offered a show-stopping rendition of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" for the frenzied crowd.
Lizzo's surprise appearance came a week after she dropped her summer banger, "About Damn Time," and nearly a week after she pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.
