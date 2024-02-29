It looks like there was some miscommunication between Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.

In a whirlwind of revelations surrounding Lopez's cinematic musical experience, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, the spotlight has turned to Lizzo's response after a claim surfaced that she was unavailable for the star-studded project. In Lopez's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told -- which was released not long after the musical experience and offers an intimate look into the making of the project -- some light is shed on the challenges of securing celebrity cameos, with Lizzo among the notable names mentioned.

Lopez's documentary features candid moments where the casting process is discussed, including the efforts to secure appearances from A-listers including Jane Fonda, Taylor Swift, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge and more stars. In one scene, casting director Nancy Nayor is heard mentioning various names, including Lizzo, as unavailable for the project.

However, Lizzo took to TikTok this week to address the claim, posting a clip from the documentary where her absence is mentioned. Lizzo reacts, "Ain't nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me. Jlo I love you."

The documentary also reveals Lopez's relaxed attitude towards stars' busy schedules, with the triple-threat acknowledging the delicate balance of convincing actors to participate in her project. Despite facing rejections from some, Lopez remains undeterred in the doc, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in collaboration.

Among the star-studded lineup of cameos featured in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story are Jane Fonda, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras. In the end, the musical experience showcased a diverse array of talent despite the challenges faced during the casting process.

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told are both now streaming on Amazon Prime.

