Lizzo appears to be in good spirits and back at work amid legal turmoil with three of her former dancers stemming from a lawsuit filed by the group earlier this month.

The "About Damn Time" singer was spotted out Monday arriving at a Hollywood recording studio. She wore a white hoodie, shades and knee-high metallic boots while carrying a matching purse and drink. The 35-year-old singer was asked how she's holding up in the wake of the allegations leveled against her.

"OK. I'm good," she responded.

Lizzo was then asked if she had a message for her fans, to which she replied, "I'm in the studio right now." When asked if new music is on the way, she nodded in agreement.

It's the first time Lizzo has been seen out in public since three of her former dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez -- filed a lawsuit claiming they faced sexual harassment when they worked for her, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Lizzo -- whose real name is Melissa Jefferson -- is not the only one being sued. Her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team, are also named defendants.

Not long after the lawsuit was filed, the attorney for the plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano, told ET six additional individuals -- who Zambrano said toured with the singer and worked with her on her Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls -- came forward with their own allegations.

Zambrano also tells ET he's since received at least six additional calls from former Lizzo employees with similar allegations. Zambrano tells ET he's looking into those claims as well.

"We feel extremely confident in this case and expect to be filing additional lawsuits against Lizzo as more potential plaintiffs come forward sharing similar stories of harassment and abuse," Zambrano said. "We’ve heard from more than a dozen former employees and are currently reviewing their claims. Some of them will most certainly be actionable. Crystal, Noelle and Arianna stepped out of the shadows to share their stories and now others are feeling empowered to do the same."

Lizzo previously issued a statement on the lawsuit against her, calling the allegations "outrageous" and "sensationalized."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote on Aug. 3. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she said in part.

The singer also recently received a glowing show of support from her Big Grrrls dance crew, which took to its official Instagram account last week and hailed Lizzo as a trailblazing artist.

"We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the statement began. "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

It continued, "THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers. We've been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring... So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF."

