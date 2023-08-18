Lizzo's Dancers Share Message of Support Amid Legal Turmoil

Lizzo is receiving a glowing show of support from her Big Grrrls dance crew amid a legal battle with three of her former dancers.

In a tribute posted to the official Big Grrrls Instagram account on Thursday, the 35-year-old singer is hailed as a trailblazing artist while the dancers thank her for the opportunity to perform together on tour. The post also includes a video featuring highlights and memorable moments from TheSpecial Tour.

"We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the statement begins. "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

It continues, "THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers. We've been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring... So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF"

The lengthy post ends with a cheer and was signed, "Love, the Big Grrls & Big Boiis," so it is unclear exactly which dancers contributed to the note.

The "Juice" singer is currently in the middle of a high-profile lawsuit involving three former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who claim they faced sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations. Last week, six more individuals came forward with additional allegations against the singer.

"We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint," Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs’ attorney and a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told ET. "Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

ET can also confirm that the six individuals who have recently come forward said they toured with Lizzo and worked with her on her Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo -- whose real name is Melissa Jefferson -- previously issued a statement on the lawsuit against her, calling the allegations "outrageous" and "sensationalized."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote on Aug. 3. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Earlier this week, Beyoncé made clear that she stands with Lizzo during a moment during her recent Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia.

After previously removing Lizzo's name from the "Break My Soul (Diva Remix)" -- amid some unrelated drama with Erykah Badu -- Bey shouted, "Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!"

Beyoncé's support came after the 2023 Made in America Music Festival, which is put on by Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, was canceled. Lizzo and SZA had been scheduled to headline the fest.

