Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are putting their parenting priorities in order.

The couple spoke with ET at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party on Thursday at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City's Times Square, with Agdal proudly putting her growing baby bump on display in a little black dress. The duo is currently expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"When I found out it was a girl, everything changed," the 29-year-old wrestler said. "I thought maybe it would be a boy, I was like, 'He's gonna do this and he's gonna do this.' But with a girl, none of the family knows how to do this."

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend Sport Illustrated swimsuit 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary red carpet in New York City on May 16, 2024. - KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Referencing his mother -- Pam Stepnick, who walked the red carpet with Paul and Agdal -- he joked, "Not even her!"

"I don't even know how to do it," Stepnick cracked.

"She raised two boys, it's not like we can go anywhere for guidance," Paul continued. "The only thing we can do is support her."

Pam Stepnick, Nina Agdal and Logan Paul at the 2024 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party held at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 16, 2024 in New York City. - Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Agdal chimed in that they planned to "teach kindness" and "sharing."

The 32-year-old Danish model also speculated that she would be the more strict parent.

"You have to be strict," Stepnick added. "You have to have structure."

She continued, "But I know their baby is going to be an athlete."

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul attend Sport Illustrated swimsuit 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary red carpet in New York City on May 16, 2024. - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The mom-to-be said that she's now "more than halfway" through her pregnancy, as they're expecting a fall arrival for the little one. They announced the news that she was expecting last month, and followed that up with a fun wrestling-themed reveal video of the sex of their baby.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, got engaged last July.

Later, in a YouTube vlog, Paul shared that they had wanted to have a baby before the end of 2024. "Well, we jumped the gun a little bit on accident," he quipped, referencing the fact that they were pregnant by January.

"You know what's crazy? In like 20 years, there's gonna be a little person that's half her, half me running around this earth and they have no idea what's going on right now," he said," and we get to raise it."

