Logic made a statement at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 28-year-old rapper took the stage on Monday night at the Radio City Music Awards to perform his song, "One Day," with Ryan Tedder. Introduced by Teyana Taylor and rapper Kyle, who called Logic one of this generation's "most positive and impactful voices for change," hundreds of immigrant parents, youth and children took the stage during the performance, receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

The emotional performance kicked off with Tedder, wearing a white T-shirt that read "Lost in Love," crooning the opening lines of the song at the piano, before the camera panned to Logic, wearing a black T-shirt with "F--- the Wall" printed on it, followed by dozens of youth and children walking through the lobby and down the aisles, many of them holding hands as they made their way to the stage. They all wore shirts with "We Are All Human Beings" emblazoned on them.

The screen then rolled up to reveal their parents, and they all reunited on stage in a symbolic gesture.

The rallying cry was a protest against the Trump administration’s family separation policy that tore thousands of children from their parents, and continues to keep hundreds of families apart, according to a press release sent following the "powerful" performance on Monday. Immigrant leaders from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, United We Dream and Make the Road New York and their children participated in the performance.

Before he took the stage, Logic admitted his life has changed a lot in the year since he last attended the VMAs and previewed his performance with Tedder.

"It's like a movie now," Logic confessed during the official VMAs pre-show. "I always wanted to do this. To be able to be here for a message: peace, love and positivity, just spitting bars, doing what I love, hip-hop. I can't believe it; it's a dream come true. You know me: Wherever I go, I always roll deep, so I'm going to have some people with me. I'm excited. It's going to be great. It's going to be special."

