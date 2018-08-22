Lois Lane Is Coming to The CW

Lois Lane is joining The CW's DC Comics universe!

The network announced on Wednesday that the beloved intrepid reporter -- and longtime love interest of Superman -- will appear in the upcoming three-show crossover event. The crossover, which will span an episode each of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, will also serve as the introduction of another highly anticipated female DC character: Ruby Rose's Batwoman.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrow 'verse," said Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner in a statement. "This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Casting has not yet begun for the role, but the crossover will also feature the return of Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, legendary DC hero and cousin to Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

The crossover is set to air this winter, with The Flash kicking things off on Dec. 9, followed by Arrow on Dec. 10 and Supergirl on Dec. 11. All episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

