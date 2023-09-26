Loki season 2 is almost here, and to celebrate, ET has an exclusive look back at the God of Mischief's silliest moments from the first season!

The newly released season 1 blooper reel features plenty of laughs and flubs from the cast, "a hair situation" from star Tom Hiddleston's flowing locks, and plenty of on-set dance moves.

Most of the antics come, of course, from Hiddleston himself, as the titular MCU anti-hero, though let's not forget, the show's first season introduced plenty of other Lokis to the multiverse.

"I'm the OG," Hiddleston jokingly declares in the clip. "I'm the one who's been in 10 movies!"

Watch the full blooper reel above!

Hiddleston previously told ET that Loki season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off, following Loki and Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) encounter with Kang (Jonathan Majors) at The Citadel at the End of Time. After Kang revealed how he harnessed the power of Alioth to create the Sacred Timeline as well as the TVA, Sylvie stabbed him in the chest, creating a Nexus Event which burst the multiverse wide open and created chaos that was later seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki, meanwhile, was sent back to the TVA by Sylvie, only to find himself in a new timeline where no one knows him, and the massive Time-Keeper statue has been replaced by a statue of Kang.

"If what I saw is true, there's nothing standing between this world and utter destruction," Loki warns in the season 2 trailer, revealing just how deep Kang's influence has seeped into the various timelines.

The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice.

Loki Season 1 Collector’s Edition is available on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook Sept. 26. Loki season 2 premieres Oct. 5 on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT: