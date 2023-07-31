It's almost time -- Loki season 2 is coming soon!

Disney+ shared the first trailer from the upcoming season of the Marvel Studios series on Monday, giving fans a look at the adventures that the titular God of Mischief -- played once again by Tom Hiddleston -- encounters when he starts time-slipping uncontrollably.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joins the show this season as OB, a repairman at the TVA who attempts to help Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson), even though he insists, "It's impossible to time-slip in the TVA!"

"I know, but we just saw it happen!" Mobius counters.

Later in the clip, Loki and Mobius travel back to what appears to be the 1800s to do some "good old-fashioned leg work" in their attempt to set the timelines right and save the multiverse.

Watch the full trailer below:

Embattled Marvel star Jonathan Majors -- who was arrested in March over allegations of domestic violence -- appears only briefly in the trailer, in the past, as Victor Timely, a variant of his ongoing MCU antagonist, Kang the Conqueror, who urges Loki to "make the hard choice."

Hiddleston previously told ET that season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off, following Loki and Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) encounter with Kang at The Citadel at the End of Time. After Kang revealed how he harnessed the power of Alioth to create the Sacred Timeline as well as the TVA, Sylvie stabbed him in the chest, creating a Nexus Event which burst the multiverse wide open and created chaos that was later seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios/Disney+

Loki, meanwhile, was sent back to the TVA by Sylvie, only to find himself in a new timeline where no one knows him, and the massive Time-Keeper statues has been replaced by a statue of Kang.

"If what I saw is true, there's nothing standing between this world and utter destruction," Loki warns in the trailer, revealing just how deep Kang's influence has seeped into the various timelines.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice.

Loki season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Loki': How the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Sequel Connects to Season 2

Owen Wilson on 'Wild' 'Loki' Season 2 and Ke Huy Quan Joining the Cast

'Loki' Creator and Tom Hiddleston on Covering 'New Ground' in Season 2

Owen Wilson on ‘Loki’s ‘Wild’ Season 2 and Ke Huy Quan Joining the Cast (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery