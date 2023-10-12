One man against countless shadows isn't exactly a fair fight!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Loki, Tom Hiddleston's titular time-hopper makes certain the odds are in his favor when he faces off against an X-5 variant (Rafael Casal), who is a famous actor in his timeline. As he tries to run and fight back against Loki, the God of Mischief tricks him with shadow doubles and telekinetic powers.

"So unsophisticated, X-5," Loki teases. "You doing your own stunts now?"

"Real cute," X-5 fires back. "You quit with the magic and fight fair!"

Offended, Loki quips, "It's not a fair fight!"

When Owen Wilson's Mobius arrives, the Time Variance Authority agent has a few words of caution for Loki.

"A little over the top, don't you think? All the shadow play?" he wonders.

"I thought it was spot-on," the real Loki answers, finally revealing himself. Watch the full sneak peek above!

ET spoke with Loki EP Kevin Wright ahead of the season 2 premiere, who shared that, after setting up the world of the TVA in season 1, they were ready to get to the heart of the timeline-bending multiverse mix-up previewed in last season's finale.

"We wanted to keep the tension high and the stakes high," Wright said of the new episodes. "Season 1, it's time travel, the multiverse, craziness. It's a lot to kind of establish and setup."

"Because audiences really bought in and got it, we felt like we could just hit the ground running in season 2," he continued. "And it was like, 'Great. We get the world, just dive into character stakes and drama.'"

New episodes of Loki premiere Thursdays on Disney+.

