The Loki cast can't wait for you to see season 2!

"The fans will love it, just as much as we enjoyed making it," raves series newcomer Ke Huy Quan in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the Marvel series' upcoming second season.

The Oscar winner joins the show as an employee at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who helps out Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief as he attempts to piece the multiverse back together following season 1's timeline-splitting finale.

"The entire experience of shooting this, it's gonna stay with me for many, many years," Quan marvels in the sneak peek video, and his new castmates have to agree.

"The best thing about this job is the set -- it's always alive," says Sophia Di Martino, who plays a female Loki variant named Sylvie. "And everyone is part of it."

"They keep the joy in the room, all of them do," agrees Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15. "It's quite magical."

And while he's not one to pick favorites, Hiddleston raves, "Owen Wilson elevates the whole series. He's so intelligent and witty."

Watch the full sneak peek above!

Hiddleston previously told ET that Loki season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off, following Loki and Sylvie's encounter with Kang (Jonathan Majors) at The Citadel at the End of Time. After Kang revealed how he harnessed the power of Alioth to create the Sacred Timeline as well as the TVA, Sylvie stabbed him in the chest, creating a Nexus Event which burst the multiverse wide open and created chaos that was later seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki, meanwhile, was sent back to the TVA by Sylvie, only to find himself in a new timeline where no one knows him, and the massive Time-Keeper statue has been replaced by a statue of Kang.

"If what I saw is true, there's nothing standing between this world and utter destruction," Loki warns in the season 2 trailer, revealing just how deep Kang's influence has seeped into the various timelines.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice.

Loki season 2 premieres Oct. 5 on Disney+.

