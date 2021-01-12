Theresa Caputo is back at it again with a brand new season of Long Island Medium: There in Spirit, premiering Feb. 5 on Discovery+, and ET has the first look.

The psychic medium has been doing a combination of socially distant and virtual readings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn't stopped her from connecting people with their departed loved ones. Special celebrity readings this season include Rosario Dawson, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, Carmen Electra, Garcelle Beauvais, the Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore and 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Stacey Silva.

Electra is especially emotional during a preview of her reading, holding back tears as Caputo notes that all the spirits are "rushing in."

"You're amazing," Electra tells her. "I love what you do for people."

Meanwhile, Dawson tells cameras, "Theresa is the right vessel, and the right voice that I needed to hear from."

Aside from the celebrity readings, Caputo has been reaching out to people who need her now more than ever, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic. One touching moment in the trailer is with three sisters and their mother who lost their father to COVID-19.

Back in November 2017, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz teared up as Caputo connected her with her late grandmother. Watch the video below to see the special moment.

