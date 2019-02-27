Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian are connecting with another realm.

On Tuesday, Kim took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she and her younger sister spent the day with Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium. The Kardashian sisters simply couldn't hold in their excitement for Theresa's visit to Kim's California home.

"You guys. Today is probably one of the best days of my life and I have to tell you why," Kim, wearing a white crop tank top and smokey eyes, gushed before panning the camera over to Theresa and Khloe. "Guess who's at my house -- and I did a reading with!"

"You know my daughter Victoria's home, like, she probably just flatlined," Theresa told Kim and Khloe of her 24-year-old daughter.

"Victoria! Where are you?" Kim exclaimed in response. "I don't think I'm giving your mom back. She's staying."

"Aw, I love you guys so much," Caputo praised. "You guys are just amazing."

Kim continued the video by telling her fans that she and Khloe had "the best reading."

"The Long Island Medium is in Calabasas," Kim marveled. "Can you believe this? She's at my house."

On her Instagram Story, Kim also shared a pic of herself with Theresa, who sported an all-white look for her time with the Kardashians. "Dreams do come true," Kim captioned the shot.

Theresa Caputo and Kim Kardashian

Theresa shared the same photo over on her Instagram, calling Kim "honestly one of the sweetest, most genuine people I've ever met."

"Thank you for trusting me with the souls of your loved ones. It was an honor to channel for you 💫#longislandmedium #kimkardashian," Theresa wrote.

The reading comes amid a dramatic time for the Kardashians, with Khloe's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, facing cheating allegations again. Previously, Tristan allegedly hooked up with multiple women just before the birth of his and Khloe's 10-month-old daughter, True. This time, the NBA star has been accused of making out with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A source previously told ET that Jordyn is "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast" following the scandal. On Tuesday, Jordyn revealed that she was planning to share her side of the story on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, something that the Kardashians are reportedly not pleased about.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," a source told ET of their feelings about the episode, which is set to air Friday. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source added.

