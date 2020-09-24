LookFantastic Sale: Get Up to 70% Off + an Extra 10% Off

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 75% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands.

Take up to 75% off and an extra 10% off skincare brands including Grow Gorgeous, Tigi, Giovanni, Joico, Molton Brown, Stila and more with code SALEX10. Also, Take up to 75% off plus and extra 5% off skincare brands including Christophe Robin, Philip Kingsley, ESPA and Elizabeth Arden with promo code SALEX5. Plus, save 25% on must-haves from Dr Dennis Gross, Eve Lom, Sarah Chapman, First Aid Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, DERMAdoctor and more using the promo code MUSTGET25. Finally, use promo code CELEBRATE to get 15% off sitewide.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

No.7 Bond Oil Olaplex Lookfantastic No.7 Bond Oil Olaplex Olaplex No.7 Bond Oil is a first of its kind extremely lightweight, highly concentrated and repairing styling oil. Olaplex No. 7 strengthens, repairs and provides a massive amount of hydration to all hair types. $28 at Lookfantastic

Cleanser Eve Lom LookFantastic Cleanser Eve Lom The high-end Eve Lom Cleanser was described by Vogue as "worth every penny." This cleanser can be used on all skin types and deep cleans (without drying) while exfoliating, toning and improving circulation -- and it's on sale for a limited time at LookFantastic. REGULARLY $135 $108 at LookFantastic

Skinesis Overnight Facial Sarah Chapman LookFantastic Skinesis Overnight Facial Sarah Chapman Re-create Sarah Chapman's world famous Skinesis facial at home with the Skinesis Overnight Facial. This silky serum is enriched with the anti-aging complex Renovage, vitamins A and C, and omega oils to smooth, balance and refresh your skin overnight. Use promo code CELEBRATE to score the 15% discount below. REGULARLY $71.70 $60.94 at LookFantastic

Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray Philip B LookFantastic Russian Amber Imperial Insta Thick Hair Spray Philip B A lightweight styling mist that ads body and bounce from the root. REGULARLY $44 $33 at LookFantastic

Enzyme Cleanser Babor LookFantastic Enzyme Cleanser Babor This lathering powder cleanser offers the benefits of both a cleansing foam and enzyme peel. REGULARLY $34 $20.40 at LookFantastic

Pixi Rose Tonic Pixi LookFantastic Pixi Rose Tonic Pixi A refreshing nutrient-rich face toner to replenish your complexion. REGULARLY $15 $12.75 at LookFanstastic

Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace LookFantastic Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set NuFace Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. REGULARLY $429 $364.65 at LookFantastic

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque The Ordinary Lookfantastic Salicylic Acid 2% Masque The Ordinary The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is an all-natural charcoal mask formulated to cleanse the skin and gently exfoliate. $12.30 at Lookfantastic

