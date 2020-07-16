Shopping

LookFantastic Sale: Save Up to 70% on Select Beauty Products

Published
Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 70% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

The deal: Take up to 70% off select items, plus an extra 10% with promo code SALEX10.

Our picks: 

A magnifying mirror for all your tweezing and other close-up necessities.

HoMedics Approach Mirror
REGULARLY $133

Don't sleep on this major CHI hair straightener deal. We love a good flat iron -- see more of our top picks for getting sleek, shiny hair. 

CHI Air Expert Classic 1 inch Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron - Onyx Black
REGULARLY $100

The deal: Take 25% off select international products through July 20, no promo code needed.

Our picks: 

Get firmer, more radiant skin while you sleep.

AHAVA Uplift Night Cream
REGULARLY $85

Use once or twice a week for total skin rejuvenation.

BABOR Rejuvenating French Rose Mask
REGULARLY $40

The deal: Take 20% off Pixi products with promo code PIXI20 through July 21.

Our pick: 

Save even more on makeup removers (and more) from this budget-friendly brand.

PIXI Lash Nourish Make-Up Remover Pads (Pack of 80)
REGULARLY $10

The deal: Take 22% off select beauty tools with promo code TOOLS22 through July 21.

Our picks: 

Getting your beauty rest has never been more luxurious.

Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase - Standard Size
REGULARLY $60

De-puff, sculpt and lift your face while you watch TV.

Beauty ORA Crystal Roller and Gua Sha Set for Face and Body - Rose Quartz
REGULARLY $60

The deal: Take 25% off must-have products from Dr. Dennis Gross, REN Skincare and more with promo code MUSTGET25.

Our pick: 

This multi-tasking serum is designed to brighten and illuminate all skin tones.

REN Keep Young and Beautiful™ Firming and Smoothing Serum
REGULARLY $68

The deal: Take 20% off Filorga products with promo code FILORGA through July 21.

Our pick:

Score lush lashes and fuller brows with regular use of this Filorga treatment.

Filorga Optim-Eyes Lashes & Brows Booster Serum + Volumizing Care
REGULARLY $54

The deal: Take 25% off select eye care products with promo code EYES25 through July 21.

Our pick:

No list of beauty picks is complete without an eye cream, and this one is exceptional.

Biopelle Tensage Stem Cell Eye Cream
REGULARLY $130

