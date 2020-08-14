Shopping

LookFantastic Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Select Products

Looking for new skincare, beauty or hair products? Beauty retailer LookFantastic has everything you need to look (even more) fantastic -- and right now, there are so many deals happening that we can barely keep up.

First things first: LookFantastic is home to all things beauty, including hair products, makeup, skincare items, self-tanners, hair (and hair removal) tools, subscription boxes and grooming stuff for men. You'll find top brands across all categories, like Olaplex, iS Clinical (a Chrissy Teigen fave), Stila, T3, NuFace, Caudalie, Kerastase and Peter Thomas Roth.

And now, the deals. While you can always check out LookFantastic's running list of all the current coupon codes and other offers on the site -- it's not rare for markdowns to go up to 75% off -- we've rounded up the best of the best deals, from the biggest savings to the biggest brands. You can take an extra 10% off when you use code SALEX10 through August 31. You'll also get 50% off Alterna with code ALTERNA50 through August 14 and 50% off Evo with code EVO50 through August 15.

Below, shop ET Style's picks of the current beauty offers at LookFantastic.

A magnifying mirror from HoMedics for all your tweezing and other close-up necessities.

REGULARLY $133

The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits.

REGULARLY $44

REGULARLY $13.30

Score the popular Erno Laszlo cleansing bar -- great for stressed, irritated skin.

REGULARLY $38

Treat yourself to the NuFace Trinity facial device to firm the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. 

REGULARLY $429

The T3 SinglePass Curling Iron is all you need for gorgeous, effortless waves.

REGULARLY $160

 

