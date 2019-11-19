Amazon has a lot of confidence in their upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

ET confirmed on Tuesday that the massive show has already been renewed for a second season, even before a release date for the first season has been set.

The show's Twitter account also seemingly confirmed the news, retweeting an outlet's coverage of the renewal and adding a quote from a song featured in J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy: "The road goes ever on and on."

In 2017, Amazon bought the TV rights to the beloved fantasy series in a huge deal and, now, pre-production on the show is currently underway in New Zealand. Although details on the series' storyline are being kept under wraps, it's been revealed that the show will explore events preceding Frodo's (played by Elijah Wood in the films) quest to destroy the ring of power.

Over the summer, the streamer revealed the deep lineup of writing and producing talent who have signed on for the sweeping project, including EP and director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), EP Jason Cahilll (The Sopranos) and EP Eugene Kelly (Westworld and The Leftovers).

Since, it's been reported that Australian actress Markella Kavenagh was cast in the series and multiple reports attest to Midsommar star Will Poulter joining the series as well.

At Amazon's Television Critics Association press tour in July, LOTR veteran Orlando Bloom discussed the possibility of reprising Legolas, his elvish character, for the series.

"I haven't had any conversations about that," he told ET. "It's so funny, I remember being on set with Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now, and he was saying, 'Wouldn't it be funny to think about when they want to remake Lord of the Rings?' We were in the midst of this remarkable journey. I was like, 'It's never going to happen!' Here I am working for Amazon and they're redoing it."

