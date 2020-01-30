Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have decided to pull up stakes and move out of their mansion in Los Angeles.

ET has learned that Loughlin and Giannulli are selling their sprawling Bel-Air estate for $28,650,000. The home is not on the market to the public, but is being quietly listed for the right buyers.

The sale comes amid Loughlin and Giannulli's on-going legal drama surrounding the high-profile college admissions scandal.

However, ET has learned this has nothing to do with the college scandal. Real estate is Gianulli's passion, he loves architecture and design and selling the family home is not unusual for them -- they typically sell their home and move every three-to-five years.

They listed the Spanish-style home previously in the last few years for $35 million but eventually took it off the market. The current listing is being handled by luxury real estate agent Arvin Haddad.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Bel-Air home, real etstate agent Arvin Haddad (inset) .

The news of their Bel-Air home going on the market comes two weeks after hundreds of new documents -- including emails, interview transcripts and legal papers -- were released by the U.S. Attorney's Office, shedding new light on the admissions scandal as well as Loughlin and Giannulli's alleged involvement.

The pair are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team (even though neither participated in the sport).

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges presented against them.

ET has reached out to the couple for comment regarding the sale of their home.

For more on the ongoing investigation, court case, and newly-revealed documents, check out the video below.

College Admissions Scandal: New Emails Shed Light on Lori Loughlin's Alleged Involvement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Strategy Could Backfire

Inside Lori Loughlin's Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in LA

Lori Loughlin Told Daughters They Needed to Do Better in High School, Court Docs Allege