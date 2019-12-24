Inside Lori Loughlin's Last-Minute Christmas Shopping in LA

Lori Loughlin got in some last-minute Christmas shopping with a trip to two Kitson stores on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles on Saturday, a source tells ET.

Photos obtained by ET show the actress appearing to try to keep a low profile, wearing a fedora and sunglasses as she perused items. According to ET's source, Loughlin first stopped in at the Kitson Kids store, telling an employee she needed a baby gift for a friend. The actress was not recognized by customers, the source added.



Loughlin then walked across the street to the main store, Kitson. She stopped to look at a nearly-$200 throw blanket that reads, "I silently mouth the words 'What the f**k' at least 10 times a day!" ET's source says Loughlin laughed and told a store employee, "I think that's kind of true for everyone, right?"



The source says the former Fuller House star also checked out a candle called, "St. Benedict: Saint of Peace and Protection From Evil," but ended up purchasing a shirt as well as a pajama set for her daughters and several plaid holiday-themed bags. In total, she spent almost $1,000 on items, according to the source.

Kitson owner Fraser Ross tells ET, "Lori was very specific in what she was looking for in her last-minute holiday rush shopping. She was happy with all purchases as they matched the personality of who she was giving them to."

A separate source recently told ET that "while Lori and her family are looking forward to Christmas, it's very difficult to enjoy the season because of the upcoming trial. The outcome is looming over their family."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team -- even though neither had ever participated in the sport -- as part of an alleged college admissions scam. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

"Lori's world as she knew it has been shaken beyond anything she could have imagined. This holiday, she wants to be with the people she loves most and enjoy the comforts of home," the source said. "...Lori is doing her best to put on a brave face. She wants nothing more than to have a wonderful holiday with her family at home."

Reporting by Jama Suchomel.

