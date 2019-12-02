Lori Loughlin and Family Support Olivia Jade's Return to YouTube

Lori Loughlin is fully on board with Olivia Jade's decision to return to YouTube.

The actress' 20-year-old daughter posted a new video to the platform on Sunday, marking her first post since March 10, around the time when news broke of her parents' alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. In the video, Olivia addressed the charges against her mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and her 21-year-old sister, Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them.

"YouTube was an important part of Olivia's daily life and her brand, so when she stepped away from it she felt there was a void in her life," a source tells ET. "She was used to interacting with her followers and fans. YouTube really was a way of life for her and when it suddenly stopped she felt like an important part of who she is was just cut off."

"Her life has always been so public and she had a life she was proud of, but the backlash, in the beginning, was more than she could take. Lori encouraged her to step away because it was brutal," the source adds. "Now that she has returned, she has been told that she cannot discuss her mom and dad or the ongoing case. Her parents are both supportive of her going back to YouTube, as long as she sticks to that rule."

According to our source, Lori just wants to see her daughter "happy" and knows that YouTube is "an important part" of Olivia's life and her brand.

"Both of her parents encourage her entrepreneurial efforts. They know she needs to be prepared for the criticism and scrutiny that will follow her when stepping back into the public eye. They are 100% aware not everyone will welcome her back with open arms and they are even expecting a certain amount of backlash," the source says. "Right now, Lori's focus is on the legalities of the case and fighting for her freedom. She really doesn't have time to worry about what the general public thinks. She just wants what's best for her daughter and she wants Olivia to be happy."

Olivia's new post on Sunday, titled "Hi Again," echoed those same sentiments. "A part of me is like, 'Should I come back to YouTube right now?' Because it's been so long, and I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely, miss filming," she said in the two-minute video. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same, because this is something that I'm really passionate about and something I really like to do, but I also didn't know... I debated for seven or eight months, like, 'Well, if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?'"

"I want to come back because I want to come back. There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't," she continued. "So, I'm going to leave it at that. Thank you so much for your patience or if you stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do, and I want to move on with my life."

While Olivia's refocusing her life on YouTube, a second source recently told ET that Lori has mounting fear over the college admissions case, especially after being hit with more charges. "Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today," the source said last month of the 55-year-old Fuller House star. "At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming.

"Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges," added the source. "She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her."

Hear more in the video below.

