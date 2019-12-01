Olivia Jade is back on YouTube.

Lori Loughlin's daughter returned to the platform on Sunday, for the first time since news broke of her parents' alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal earlier this year.

In a two-minute video, Olivia alluded to the charges against her parents, Loughlin and Mossimi Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, 21-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them.

"I know that it's something that needs to be addressed," Olivia said in her video, but noted she "legally" couldn't comment on the scandal.

"A part of me is like, 'Should I come back to YouTube right now?' Because it's been so long, and I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely, miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same, because this is something that I'm really passionate about and something I really like to do, but I also didn't know... I debated for seven or eight months, like, 'Well, if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?'" she continued.

"I want to come back because I want to come back. There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't. So, I'm going to leave it at that," Olivia shared. "Thank you so much for your patience or if you stuck around for 9 months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do, and I want to move on with my life."

The YouTuber said the decision to return to the platform and what to share on it has been "so hard." "I'm not trying to make this about more like, how I've been, because it's not the point of this. Though I'm terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for the people that have been DMing," she said. "Moral of the story is I've missed you guys so much, and I'm just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog."

Olivia's last video before Sunday was posted on March 10. News broke of Loughlin and Giannulli's alleged involvement in the college admissions case on March 12, and by March 15, Olivia's partnerships with Sephora and TRESemme had been cut and she retreated from the public eye. A source told ET in August that Jade was planning to refocus her attention on her brand.

"Olivia has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn't the place for her," the source said. "Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business."

While Jade marks her return to YouTube, another source recently told ET that Loughlin has mounting fear over the college admissions case, especially after being hit with more charges.

"Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today," the source told ET last month.

"At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming," the source added. "Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges. She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her."

See more on Loughlin in the video below.

