Olivia Jade isn't planning to return to the University of Southern California following her parents' alleged involvement in the college admissions scam, a source tells ET.

"Olivia has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn't the place for her," the source says of the YouTube star. "Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business."

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

According to ET's source, Olivia has turned to her fashion designer father for advice on building her brand, "because he understands business." "He has been encouraging Olivia to create a new brand, either makeup or beauty related," the source adds.

As for Olivia's relationship with her mother, the source says that things have improved but that Olivia still holds some "resentment" towards her.

"Therapy has helped to bring the family together during some really rough times. Olivia and her mother have been communicating and things have improved. Lori has apologized many times to her girls and has told them that she only wants the best for them," the source shares. "Olivia has forgiven her but she still carries some resentment because she realizes that this scandal has marked her and will never entirely go away."



"The girls are definitely scared for their mother and father. Until the court date has passed, they are just trying to get through the summer," the source continues.

Both Olivia and Bella returned to social media last month to wish their mom a happy birthday, breaking months of social media silence.

And while Olivia doesn't plan to return to USC, it seems Bella might continue her studies there in the fall. Her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, told ET last week that she's still a member of the organization.

