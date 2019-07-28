After several months of staying relatively under the radar following the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday, and got some love from some important people in her life.

The embattled actress' 20-year-old daughter, Bella, broke her months-long Instagram silence to share a message of love to the birthday girl.

Bella shared a sweet, black-and-white snapshot of herself and her beautiful mom, as they stood cheek-to-cheek for a heartwarming selfie. The supportive daughter captioned the photo, "Happy birthday mama. I love you."

The celebratory message is the first new post since Bella shared a pic of her and her younger sister, Olivia Jade, back in January.

Loughlin's alleged involvement in the high-profile bribery scandal infamously called into question her daughters' enrollment at USC, and led to both Bella and Olivia becoming targets of vitriol online. It also lead to reports of increased tension between the actress and her children at the time.

The scandal also led to Hallmark cutting ties with Loughlin, which meant the actress was terminated from her role on the hit romantic drama When Calls the Heart. Her character was written out of the show, and a delayed sixth season continued without her.

However, Loughlin's apparent bad blood with Hallmark isn't keeping her friend and former co-star and co-executive producer, Erin Krakow, from sharing a sweet birthday sentiment.

Krakow took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt pic, also in black-and-white, showing her and Loughlin hugging and smiling for the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!" Krakow wrote.

Fellow When Calls the Heart castmember Paul Greene also reached out to show his love, sharing a snapshot of a beaming Loughlin in a bright red dress, which he captioned, "Happiest Birthday Lori," along with a heart emoji.

ET's Katie Krause recently spoke with Krakow over the weekend at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Summer 2019 TCA press tour event in Beverly Hills, and the actress opened up about how filming WCTH has been since Loughlin's exit.

"I miss her very much. Yeah, she's my best, best friend, so that was hard not having her there, obviously," Krakow said. "We were happy to see that the fans continued to support the show and rally around us, and we've really felt that love, so thank you."

Check out the video below to hear more.

