Contrary to a new report, ET has learned that Lori Loughlin's oldest daughter, Isbella "Bella" Giannulli, 20, wasn't ousted from her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, following the sweeping admissions scandal.

"The story regarding these two individuals is false," a statement from the sorority reads. "Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma."

The statement also addresses the report's claim that Isabella's 19-year-old sister, Olivia Jade, was also given the boot from Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Southern California as well, stating: "Olivia Jade did not complete the membership process."

These clarifications come within weeks of sourcing that says Loughlin's relationship with her daughters "has improved" lately.

ET's source shared that Loughlin is getting back to her day-to-day routine as "the drama seems to have died down since the initial shock" of being charged in the scandal.

"She still feels she was deceived by those who set up the payment for her daughter's acceptance [into USC]," the source added, also alleging that she "has claimed to some friends that she was told the money went to the school."

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Also, on Monday, Olivia Jade returned to Instagram for the first time since the controversy erupted to wish her famous mother a happy birthday.

"One day late. Happy birthday. I love you so much ❤️," she captioned a photo of herself as a baby in her mother's arms.

Isabella also returned to social media to honor her mother's 55th birthday, captioning a recent photo of her and Loughlin, "Happy birthday mama. I love you ❤️."

