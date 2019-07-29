Olivia Jade is back on social media.

One day after the 19-year-old YouTuber's famous mom, Lori Loughlin, celebrated her 55th birthday, Olivia took to Instagram to acknowledge the special occasion. The pic marks Olivia's first Instagram post since February, which came just weeks before Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the college admissions scandal.

In celebration of her mother's birthday, Olivia shared a throwback snap of herself as little girl sporting a pink bow and dress while sitting on Loughlin's lap. In the shot, the Fuller House star is wearing a green-and-white floral dress, and is all smiles as she holds her youngest daughter.

"One day late. Happy birthday. I love you so much ❤️," Olivia captioned the pic.

Olivia's post comes one day after Loughlin's other daughter, Bella, shared a black-and-white photo of her mom in celebration of her birthday.

"Happy birthday mama," Bella, 20, wrote in her first post since January. "I love you ❤️"

Olivia commented on her sister's post, writing, "My people ❤️"

Loughlin's birthday love came amid the college admissions scandal in which she and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and Bella admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Loughlin's relationship with Olivia has gotten better since news of the scandal broke.

"Their family situation has improved," the source said. "Lori knows they will all grow and learn."

"Things are better than they were," a second source added of Loughlin's relationship with Olivia. "Time is helping to heal."

Months earlier, a source told ET that Olivia was having "a very hard time dealing" with the fallout of the scandal.

"For the most part, she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," the source told ET at the time. "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image."

As for Loughlin's relationship with Bella, the source said that the pair has "remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another."

"Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships," the source said. "They fear if their plan doesn't work in court, it will break them up even more."

Watch the video below for more on the scandal.

