Lori Loughlin has been missing her Fuller House family.

As the 55-year-old actress continues to deal with the fallout from her alleged role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells ET that she was saddened by the show coming to an end after its fifth season on Netflix, and her not being able to attend the series' wrap party on Friday.

"The cancellation of the show felt like another blow but she just couldn't take part in anything to do with her TV family right now," the source says of Loughlin's absence at the party. "The cast is so compassionate towards Lori and feel terrible for her. They felt their final wrap party was not the same without her."

Loughlin's Fuller House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, shared a cute moment from the big wrap party on Instagram, when she, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin took the stage to sing the Full House theme song -- Jesse Frederick's "Everywhere You Look."

"Is there any other way to wrap up the series?! #FullerHouse," she wrote.

Loughlin's Fuller House co-stars have publicly shown their support for the actress. During Bob Saget's interview with Fox News in October, he said he wasn't cutting Loughlin out of his life.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens," Saget said when asked about the scandal. "For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out."

In April, Cameron Bure and Sweetin referred to Loughlin as "family" when asked about her during their appearance on the Today show.

"It's too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend," Cameron Bure shared. "I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Cameron Bure in June at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango, where she teased that Fuller House fans will be satisfied with the series' ending.

"I think [fans will be happy with the ending]," she shared. "I mean, I’m pretty sure. There might be a few. It’s like Game of Thrones, you can’t please everyone. You're going to try, but I think everyone is generally going to be very happy."

"We've had such an amazing run on Fuller House and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this is our last season is quite bittersweet," she added. "We're so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it's our last, we’re savoring every moment of it. It's emotionally really hard because I love what I do and I love the people I work with."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin 'Breaking Down' As She Faces Possible Prison Sentence, Source Says (Exclusive)

Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges in the College Admissions Case

Teresa Giudice Gives Advice to Lori Loughlin as She Faces Possible Prison Sentence

Related Gallery