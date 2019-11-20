'Fuller House' Ladies Perform Show's Theme Song at Wrap Party: Watch

The Fuller House ladies are saying goodbye in a special way.

Earlier this week, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her co-stars -- Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin -- at the bowling and karaoke-filled wrap party for the final season of their Netflix series.

In the clip, the women took the stage at Lucky Strike Live - Hollywood to perform a meaningful rendition of the Full House theme song, Jesse Frederick's "Everywhere You Look."

The women appeared happy on stage as they bid farewell to the series, which began in 2016 and will air its fifth a final season later this year. The streaming series was a spinoff of Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995.

"Is there any other way to wrap up the series?! #FullerHouse," Bure captioned the karaoke video.

Prior to their night out on the town, the women took to Instagram to celebrate their work on the show and mourn that it had come to an end.

"The last one. I hope each one of you reading this right now knows how much we love you, how much we appreciate you, and just how eternally grateful we are for your support over the last five (or 32) years," Andrea Barber captioned a pic of much of the cast with a group fans. "You are forever part of our Fuller family."

While Bure simply wrote "Fuller House. Final bow," Sweetin offered a longer message following the end of filming.

"This was a hard week, with so many tears shed. But we had our wrap party last night where we celebrated and had fun and went out on a high note!" Sweetin wrote alongside pics from set. "I know this will never happen again... this special magic that is Full and Fuller House. The family we created will last the rest of our lives."

"So, while I may not see them every day like I have been, I know this family is never far from my heart," she added. "Thanks for the memories."

When ET's Katie Krause caught up with Sweetin in February, she opened up about saying goodbye to the series.

"We have had an amazing run and it's been so much fun and it's gonna be really sad to leave, but at the same time, I think it'll actually be easier this time because now I know that these people are in my life forever," she said. "When the first time happened, it was like, 'Am I ever gonna see them again? I don't know!' And now I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, we're still gonna see each other all the time.' But, it's a bummer. I mean, we love doing the show and have so much fun together."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Candace Cameron Bure Doesn't Want to Say 'Goodbye' to D.J. Tanner When 'Fuller House' Ends (Exclusive)

'Fuller House' Star Juan Pablo Di Pace on How His Co-Stars Reacted After He Came Out as Gay (Exclusive)

John Stamos Talks 'Difficult' Lori Loughlin Situation and the Future of 'Fuller House' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery