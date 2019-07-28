The final season of Fuller House is hitting Netflix later this year, but star Candace Cameron Bure can't bring herself to think about the end.

The actress, who stars as D.J. Tanner in the popular sitcom revival, came out to support the HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala - honoring Eva Longoria - at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu on Saturday, and she opened up to ET about her series.

After the fourth season premiered last December, Netflix announced that they'd picked the show up for a fifth and final season. When asked if she's thought about having to bid farewell to her character for a second time -- after first doing so at the conclusion of Full House in May 1995 -- Bure said, "I'm not going to think about saying goodbye."

"I'm just going to pretend like it's not ending," Bure, 43, explained. "I don't want to think about it."

And she hasn't had to, just yet. Bure explained that production on the final season is still underway, and she's actually getting a chance to sit behind the camera to direct a few episodes.

"I love directing," Bure marveled. "I've done two so far, and I got another one coming up."

Bure first made her directorial debut in the season four episode "Perfect Sons," and then took over the helm again for the six episode of the as-of-yet-unaired fifth season, "Four Dates with Kimmy Gibbler."

"I love being behind the camera and feel really confident and good," the actress reflected.

However, when it comes to pulling double duty as both the director and an actress, she admitted, "It's a little tough giving myself notes."

"I have other people to keep me in check as an actor," she added.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Bure and co-star Jodie Sweetin back in February, and the pair teased what fans can expect from the final season.

"I think there's gonna be some wedding bells!" Bure said at the time. "I think probably wedding bells -- who knows for which couple, but we have plenty to choose from."

"We have had an amazing run and it's been so much fun and it's gonna be really sad to leave, but at the same time, I think it'll actually be easier this time because now I know that these people are in my life forever," Sweetin noted. "When the first time happened, it was like, 'Am I ever gonna see them again? I don't know!' And now I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, we're still gonna see each other all the time.' But, it's a bummer. I mean, we love doing the show and have so much fun together."

